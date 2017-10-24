Houston Astros Urging Beyonce To Sing National Anthem At World Series To Help City Heal From Hurricane

Beyonce’s hometown Houston Astros desperately want her to sing the National Anthem before one of their World Series games. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

The city of Houston went though one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history when Hurricane Harvey stalled over the metropolis in late August, causing widespread catastrophic flooding. Now that their MLB franchise the Houston Astros are in the World Series, they want hometown superstar Beyonce, 36, to help them join in celebrating the team’s appearance and heal from the disaster. “The Astros have reached out to Beyonce to perform the National Anthem for either Game 3, 4 or 5 and hope that she does it because they want it to be a moment for the country and the city of Houston that is still healing from the effects of the Hurricane,” a source close to the team tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The new mom hasn’t performed in quite some time, not since her Grammy’s appearance last winter while she was pregnant with her now four-month twins Rumi and Sir Carter. It’s understandable that she may not want to come back to vocal duty on such a grand scale just yet, so the squad has given her another option. “If she doesn’t want to do the Anthem, they would like for her to be at every game and even throw out the first pitch at one of the games. They want her to be a huge part of their World Series. She’s been asked, she just needs to agree,” our insider adds. See pics of Beyonce in Houston after Harvey, here.

Bey and husband JAY Z, 47, had been living in Malibu and recently bought a mega-mansion in Bel Air as their main residence to raise the twins and five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. The singer did make a visit back to Houston after the devastating tragedy to help dole out meals to those left homeless by the hurricane. She might have split loyalties though, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will be taking on the Astros in the World Series starting Oct. 24, and these days the “Halo” hitmaker is an Angeleno more than a Houstonian.

Games one and two will take place in LA before the action heads to the Lone Star State, so the Queen still has a few days to make up her mind if she wants to be part of baseball’s greatest event. While LA is full of superstars who will no doubt be in attendance at Dodgers Stadium, Houston’s most famous product could help lift the spirits of the city where she was raised by cheering on the Astros. After all of the pain and agony that Hurricane Harvey caused the city’s citizens, they sure could use a National Anthem performed by Beyonce.

