Actress Heather Lind Claims George H.W. Bush ‘Sexually Assaulted’ Her In Front Of Barbara In Wheelchair

‘Turn’ star Heather Lind took to Instagram today to accuse President George H.W. Bush of allegedly ‘sexually assaulting’ her from his wheelchair. Read her confession, in which she claims his wife Barbara was present, right here.

Actress Heather Lind, 34, was not thrilled to see a picture of President Barack Obama, 56, shaking hands with President George H.W. Bush, 93, today. In fact, the Turn star was actually so “disturbed” by the photo she decided to take to Instagram to let her fans know why. Heather accused the former president of sexually assaulting her — an act she claims he did from his wheelchair, while his wife Barbara Bush, 92, was present. The allegations she makes in her #MeToo post — a social movement that encourages woman to share their stories, which was started in the wake of the claims of sexual harassment and assault posed against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, 65, — are absolutely shocking. Click here to see pics of Harvey’s accusers.

“When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo,” Heather wrote in the caption of her post, which showed a copy of the photo of Obama and Bush getting chummy. “He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again.’ His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo. We were instructed to call him Mr. President. It seems to me a President’s power is in his or her capacity to enact positive change, actually help people, and serve as a symbol of our democracy. He relinquished that power when he used it against me and, judging from the comments of those around him, countless other women before me.”

“What comforts me is that I too can use my power, which isn’t so different from a President really,” she added. “I can enact positive change. I can actually help people. I can be a symbol of my democracy. I can refuse to call him President, and call out other abuses of power when I see them. I can vote for a President, in part, by the nature of his or her character, knowing that his or her political decisions must necessarily stem from that character. My fellow cast-mates and producers helped me that day and continue to support me. I am grateful for the bravery of other women who have spoken up and written about their experiences. And I thank President Barack Obama for the gesture of respect he made toward George H. W. Bush for the sake of our country, but I do not respect him. “

