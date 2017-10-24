Gwen Stefani’s Flaunts Massive New ‘Diamond Ring’ — Did Blake Shelton Secretly Propose?

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton engaged?! After she recently showed off a huge diamond ring, HollywoodLife.com got all the EXCLUSIVE details on what’s really going on with the hot couple. Find out here!

Are they getting married?! Gwen Stefani, 48, has been seen sporting a gigantic diamond ring on her finger and it has everyone asking if she is engaged to longtime beau Blake Shelton, 41. “Nope, Gwen & Blake are not engaged, not yet at least,” a source close to the “Sweet Escape” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “That was not a diamond engagement ring on Gwen‘s finger recently but simply a fashion statement, some jewelry she decided to wear, it was no big deal. Not only is she not engaged, she is also definitely not pregnant, not that she is of aware of at least. A pregnancy would be a sweet surprise for the pair and after they tell family about the bundle of joy, friends and fans will know soon thereafter.” See some of the sweetest pics of Gwen and Blake here!

We admit we’re kinda bummed they’re not taking the next step in their relationship, but all hope is not lost! “Gwen is not one to keep secrets for long,” the source continued. “She loves Blake and same can be said about any engagement. There is no secret engagement with Blake. The couple are very much in love and as soon as he pops the question, Gwen will be sharing the news with the whole world, so stay tuned!”

The Voice duo started dating in Nov. 2015 and have spent tons of time together ever since. Blake has even been a major presence in the lives of Gwen’s three kids with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 51. We can’t wait to see where there adorable relationship goes next!

