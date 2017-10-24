Florida Serial Killer: Everything We Know About The Tampa Killings That Have Entire City On Edge

Just a month after Hurricane Irma ravaged the state, Floridians are experiencing a new emergency. The Tampa community fears that a serial killer is on the loose after three people were killed in 11 days. Here’s everything we know so far.

Tampa, Florida interim Police Chief Brian Dugan (shown in the photo above) told reporters during an October 20 press conference that the police department believes that the murders of three young people, fatally shot just days apart, are related. Chief Dugan also said that he has no problem classifying the disturbing murders as the work of a serial killer. “We are still sifting through evidence,” he said. “We can call it what we want. If that brings attention to this, that’s fine.”

The three victims of the unknown serial killer are Benjamin Mitchell, 22, Monica Caridad Hoffa, 32, and Anthony Taino Naiboa, 20. Their deaths are seemingly random, and the victims had no known relationship to each other. Police believe that their deaths are connected because of the proximity of the locations where they died, and the short period of time between the murders. Mitchell was shot and killed around 9:00pm on October 9 while waiting at a bus stop by himself near his home. Mitchell had no criminal record, and as a police spokesperson said during the press conference, was “a good person from a good family.”

Hoffa was shot and killed ten blocks away from Mitchell, just a few days later (October 13). Her body was found in a vacant lot. Her family believes there was no motive behind her murder. Naiboa, the third victim, was killed on October 19. Naiboa had autism and accidentally took the wrong bus home from work. He was fatally shot just 100 yards away from where Mitchell was killed. Police heard the gunshots and raced to the scene of the crime (extra officers have been patrolling the streets after the first two murders.

Chief Dugan said that they have no leads on the murderer, and can’t determine a motive. But again, he is sure that the murders are related. Police released surveillance footage on October 20 of a person walking in the area (and same time) where the first killing occurred. Dugan wants the residents of Tampa not to live in fear, despite the serial killer still potentially roaming the area. “We’re not going to be held hostage by whoever is doing this,” he said. “We need everyone to come out of their homes at night, turn on their porch lights, and just not tolerate this type of terrorism.”

