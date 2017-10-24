Fifth Harmony Dying To Collaborate With BTS On A Track: ‘They’re Taking Over The World’

Fifth Harmony gushes over K-pop cuties BTS in a new Q&A video, and Ally Brooke lets it slip that they’d be down to collaborate — so make it happen, universe. Watch the new video!

Fifth Harmony is obsessed with K-pop group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook) and we can relate. “They are so amazing, they’re super cute and they’re very talented,” Ally Brooke, 24, revealed in 5H’s Most Requested Live Q&A video on Oct. 22. “K-pop bangs. They’re, like, taking over the world!” True story.

“Power to the K-pop fans,” Lauren Jauregui, 24, added. “K-pop deserves that recognition,” Dinah Jane, 20, agreed. But it was Ally who planted an extremely important idea in our heads: “We’d love to like meet you and collab!” the “Work” singer exclaimed. Uh, yes, please!

Somewhere in the world, Rap Mon is probably freaking out, because in case you forgot, he’s a superfan of 5H! “When I first listened to [‘Worth It’], I thought, ‘Wow, this is crazy! This is now my favorite, ya know, this is my new favorite,” he said a few years back. “I really want to get to know about them. I think they’re so good. I really just love that song.” See BTS’ best pics here.

Obviously, the collective fandoms are losing their minds over the prospect of a collaboration. “Okay so when is this bts/5h meeting gonna happen,” one fan tweeted. “I found it cute when ally fangirled a little talking about them,” another added. So good!

BTS, your response?!

