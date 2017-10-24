Fergie Breaks Down In Tears Dishing To Wendy Williams On Josh Duhamel Split: ‘This Wasn’t My Plan’

So heartbreaking! Fergie admits to Wendy Williams in a new clip that she wanted to stay married to Josh Duhamel ‘forever,’ and that their breakup wasn’t what she planned. Watch as the singer breaks down!

Fergie, 42, and Josh Duhamel, 44, have split after 8 years of marriage, and in a new clip from the Oct. 26 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the singer is brought to tears when host Wendy Williams, 53, encourages her to open up.

“It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever,” Fergie tells Wendy in the video, which first appeared on PEOPLE. “I love Josh, he’s the father of my child…You’re making me cry,” the singer adds of their son Axl Jack, 4. Fergie looks stunning in an argyle turtleneck and coordinating trousers, and she’s definitely putting on a brave face! “We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can,” she adds. Aww! We feel for ya, Fergie.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” Fergie and Duhamel said in a joint statement when news broke of their split in September, via PEOPLE. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” A source also told the outlet: “They have been leading separate lives for a long time.” See more photos of the couple here.

Watch the new Wendy Williams clip:

