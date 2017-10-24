Eniko Parrish has reached the 9-month mark in her pregnancy, but she’s NOT slowing down! Still grinding at the gym, Kevin Hart’s wife shared her workout with fans & flaunted her bare belly in the process! Watch here.

Determined to break a sweat until she “can’t go anymore,” Eniko Parrish, 33, is continuing her intense workouts even nine months into her pregnancy! She’s even sharing some of her fitness sessions via social media, and we have to say, they’re super inspiring. In her latest vid, which was posted on Oct. 23, the beauty, who’s expecting her first child with husband Kevin Hart, 38, is rocking high-waisted workout leggings and a matching sports bra — totally showing off her sizable bump! Click here to see beautiful pics of celeb’s baby bumps.

As she’s lifting weights, Eniko looks incredibly focused. She also uses a resistance band for a variety of exercises, and makes everything look SO easy! #MommyToBe🤰🏽 #MondayMotivation 💪🏽,” Eniko captioned the Instagram clip. “Zo loves it! he be in there just kicking away. lol 😉.” The expectant mom and Kevin are expecting a baby boy whom they’ve decided to name Kenzo. Eniko also added in her caption that she’s 36 weeks along, which means she JUST hit the nine-month mark. It also means the star should be giving birth in the next four weeks or so!

This isn’t the first time Eniko has proudly showed off her maternity workouts on Instagram though. Just last month she shared another motivating clip, showing herself doing a variety of exercises — also with her exposed baby bump on full display. “When you look good, you feel GREAT!💃🏽My goal is to keep going until I can’t go anymore! 🏃🏾,” Eniko wrote. How’s THAT for inspirational? Eniko most definitely has a goal in mind too, as she’s said over social media that she can’t wait to bounce back after she gives birth to baby Kenzo.

“Come on snap back. I’m coming for you and then some! 👊🏽,” she posted via Instagram on Oct. 6 along with a photo of her pre-pregnancy body. In the meantime, we can’t wait for Eniko and Kevin to welcome their first child together! Kevin also shares two children with his ex-wife: daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 10.

