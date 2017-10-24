Drake Flirted With ‘Every Single Girl’ In Nightclub During Wild B-Day Bash — Bella Hadid Jealous?

Drake had the most epic birthday bash ever on Oct. 23, in a blowout LA party. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he got flirty with every woman possible, and rumored GF Bella Hadid was nowhere to be seen.

If a goddess like Rihanna, 29, couldn’t tame Drake into a one woman man, what chance does rumored girlfriend Bella Hadid, 20, have? The singer celebrated his 31st birthday in high style on Oct. 23, hitting up LA hotspots Catch then on to Poppy and the model was noticeably absent from both bashes. Not only that, the OVO superstar was hitting up every girl he could! “At dinner he was very low-key with his guy friends and his dad, but once the party started and he moved things from Catch to Poppy, he flirted and made eyes with every single female in the place,” a source at the bash tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He made sure that every girl had his attention. He was basically marking his territory and making sure he had every girls eyes on him throughout the night. It was important to him to get all the attention especially from all the females. He was in full playboy mode the entire night. It was amazing to see him charm a girl one second and then break her heart a minute later by going to flirt with someone else,” our insider continues. Drake’s always been known to love being the center of the universe when it comes to beautiful women, but on a night like his birthday where he’s the man of the evening, he was the king of the room when it came to the ladies. See pics from Drake’s epic 31st birthday bash, here.

There were plenty of eligible male stars in attendance at Poppy, including Leo DiCaprio, 42, Tobey McGuire, 42, G-Eazy, 28 Lamar Odom, 37, Odell Beckham Jr., 24, but Drizzy wanted to make sure that he had the pick of the crowd when it came to the ladies. “That was his vibe the entire time. By the end of the night he could have left with any girl in the place. He made sure even with the likes of Leo in the house that there was no competition as he made it known he was the highlight of the evening and the one all the girls thought and talked about,” our source adds. Ouch, poor Bella. Oh well, that’s what happens when you date such a player. He’s going to PLAY!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Drake was being so flirty at his birthday party? Or is that just Drizzy being who he is?