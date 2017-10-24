Drake’s Birthday Bash: Hailey Baldwin & More Help Him Celebrate — But Where’s Bella Hadid?

The stars came out for an unforgettable night to celebrate Drake’s 31st birthday party in Los Angeles, but there was one person that was noticeably absent. His rumored new love Bella Hadid didn’t show up. What’s the deal?

Even though Bella Hadid, 21, wasn’t at the party, Drake’s night was still lit AF. Hailey Baldwin, 20, Chantel Jeffries, 24, Lewis Hamilton, 32, Usain Bolt, 31, and Lamar Odom, 37, were just a number of the A-list stars who showed up to his birthday bash at Poppy Nightclub on Oct. 23. Hailey looked hot in a little black dress, while Lamar got all dressed up in a sequined jacket. Drake arrived to his party looking super sexy in an all-black suit. He couldn’t keep that gorgeous grin off his face! Outside Poppy Nightclub, there was a sign that read, “Aubrey’s Re-Bar Mitzvah,” along with a childhood photo of Drake. As every Degrassi fan knows, Drake’s real name is Aubrey Graham.

So where in the heck was Bella? The 21-year-old starlet was all the way across the country in New York City at the Karl Lagerfield V Magazine Party at The Standard with sister Gigi Hadid, 22, and mom Yolanda Hadid, 53. There’s no way she could have made Drake’s birthday bash! Bella and Drake have reportedly been dating since June 2017. Drake, who turned 31 on Oct. 24, even threw Bella a 21st birthday party on Oct. 9!

Maybe they have plans to celebrate Drake’s birthday later in the week! Bella and Drake aren’t exclusive yet, so it’s not a total surprise that Bella didn’t move mountains to be at his birthday party. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Bella and Drake are taking things slow until they decide what they want to do with their relationship, but they are “insanely attracted” to each other.

