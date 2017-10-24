Actress Dominique Huett Suing Weinstein Co., Claims Harvey Forced Oral Sex & Masturbated By Her

An actress that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted is reportedly suing The Weinstein Company, claiming they were aware of what he was doing to young stars like her.

Dominique Huett is reportedly taking the The Weinstein Company to the cleaners, claiming that former executive Harvey Weinstein, 65, coerced her into going to the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills with him and sexually assaulted her, according to TMZ. Dominique, the most recent in a line of women to make sexual harassment or assault claims against Harvey in the past few weeks, reportedly claims in the lawsuit that Harvey demanded a massage from her and then forced her to let him perform oral sex on her. In the documents, obtained by TMZ, the actress says she met Harvey in November 2010, at the hotel’s bar. She said he reportedly told her he could help her with her career, stared at her breasts and inquired as to whether or not she had had a “boob job.” Harvey allegedly asked Dominique to show him her breasts and advised her not to have breast implants.

The lawsuit reportedly states that Harvey allegedly invited the Blue Bloods star back to his room under the pretense of a business meeting. Dominique claims that Harvey went into the bathroom, came back out wearing just a robe and first asked for a massage, then demanded one when she said no. Harvey allegedly laid down on the bed and Dominique complied. The actress claims that Harvey then forced her to let him perform oral sex on her and then masturbated until he reached orgasm. Dominique alleges Harvey said he would get her a role on “Project Runway” after the encounter. Click here to see pics of actresses who have worked with Harvey.

Dominique’s lawyer, Jeff Herman, reportedly states in the lawsuit they are suing The Weinstein Company because the business was aware of Harvey’s abuse of power over young actresses who he forced to perform sexual acts with him. The court documents reportedly claim Harvey also used “honeypots” — female employees who were asked into the beginning of meetings and then dismissed — to trick his victims into feeling secure. Dominique’s lawyer thinks the suit will not be barred by the statue of limitations because the actress is suing the company, according to TMZ. The statue of limitations’ clock doesn’t start running against a company until it becomes apparent the business acted negligently by keeping on a bad employee. Jeff told TMZ this didn’t become evident until all of the allegations posed against Harvey in recent weeks.

