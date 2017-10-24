Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Zendaya & More Best Dressed At ‘InStyle’ Awards

It was a night of fabulous fashion at the ‘InStyle’ awards, held in Los Angeles on Oct. 23. See the most stunning outfits of the night below — click for pics!

It was a bit of a Disney Channel reunion, as Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and Zendaya all SLAYED at the InStyle Awards! Demi looked gorgeous in a lavender dress by Alice + Olivia with matching lavender eye makeup by makeup artist Jill Powell. Her “wet” hair look was styled by César DeLeön Ramirêz. She accepted the Advocate Award at the show. Selena presented an award to her makeup artist Hung Vanngo, while wearing a sexy and chic little black dress by Jacquemus. She finished off her look with Cartier jewels. Selena’s sleek bun hairstyle was done by Danilo, using Pantene products.

Kate Bosworth looked regal in a green and gold sequin Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2018 creation. Zendaya accepted the Style Star Award, while wearing a Schiaparelli dress and Casadei heels. Her hair was styled high in an afro, and looked amazing! Cate Blanchett wore Givenchy while accepting her award for Style Icon Of The Year. Her skin looked PERFECT — she’s been an SK-II ambassador for a long time, and recently told me she’s been using their signature Treatment Essence for 15 years! It’s definitely working!

Faith Hill rocked a stunning cream-colored cocktail dress with diamond and gold stud earrings by Neil Lane. Actress Brie Larson looked gorgeous in a pale pink sequin gown, and also wore earrings and a ring by Neil Lane. Cindy Crawford looked like a tall drink of water in a Versace dress and Cartier jewels.

