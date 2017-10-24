Corinne Olympios Would Reunite With Nick Viall After Vanessa Grimaldi Split

‘The Bachelor’ star Corinne Olympios revealed that she is open to possibly getting back together with ex Nick Viall now that he has broken up with Vanessa Grimaldi. Find out about what she’d do if they met up!

Corinne Olympios, 24, is not holding back about how she’d be willing to give for ex and Bachelor co-star Nick Viall, 37, a second chance now that he’s split with Vanessa Grimaldi, 30. “We clearly had strong chemistry,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I was falling so hard and I remember when he changed completely. I went up to him, cameras not rolling, and was like, ‘I just want to give you a hug before the night ends,’ which is something we normally did. He was like, ‘K, well, I’m gonna go give out this rose now.’ And I was like, ‘Whoa.’ It was a slap in the face, like, ‘I’m too busy for you right now.’ … I don’t know why he got like that. … I feel like [in the beginning] I saw a different side of him than what [he] shows right now.” Although the former couple hasn’t seen each other since they broke up, Corinne admits that if he was back to the way she liked, she would meet up with the hunky star. “If I saw him getting back to the way he was when I first stepped out of the limo, I would seriously consider giving him a chance,” she continued. “I would meet up with him, have coffee, talk to him and see how he is. He just broke up with his fiancee; it can’t be easy.” See some of the best photos of couples from The Bachelor here!

Corinne also shared that she wasn’t surprised by Nick and Vanessa’s split. Despite dating the same guy, Corinne has stayed friendly with Vanessa along with other cast mates, including DeMario Jackson, 30, with whom she made headlines last summer for one of the biggest scandals the show’s seen.

Nick sent Corinne home after a series of dates on The Bachelor and she feels it was a big mistake. Perhaps they’ll have another chance very soon. We’ll just have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, do you want to see Corinne and Nick get back together? Tell us your thoughts here!