Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry & More Stars 40 & Over Who Haven’t Aged A Day

What kind of face cream are these beauties using? Stars over 40, like Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry, haven’t aged A DAY, which has u convinced there’s something in that LA water…

BRB, currently Googling directions to the Fountain Of Youth. It can’t be that hard to find, considering SO MANY gorgeous women over 40 in Hollywood look like they haven’t aged a single day — let alone a hot minute! Either vampires exist, or these actresses and singers have the best genes. A costly face cream probably helps, too. And you can’t forget about chugging gallons of water. Whatever their secret to eternal youth may be, stars like Jennifer Lopez, 48, Elizabeth Hurley, 52, and Halle Berry, 51, continue to astonish us with their wrinkle-free skin and flawless complexion.

Some are even dressing like they’re in their twenties! Take Sharon Stone for example, who walked through LAX on Oct. 24 with her entire bra peeking through her sheer tank top. Most women over 40 are starting to cover up a little but more, but at 59-years old, the Basic Instinct actress clearly didn’t have a care in the world about any sort of dress code! We like her style. Then there’s Julianne Moore, 56, another beyond-talented actress who has never looked a day over 30. It must be her porcelain skin (and possibly tons of sunscreen in the summertime!

We’re not trying to make this a competition or anything, but if there’s one category of women who literally NEVER age, it’s the models. The modeling industry is obsessed with youth. It must be the only career where 5-year olds can make thousands of dollars for just sitting in front of a camera looking cute. They don’t even have to pose! From Tyra Banks, 43, to Heidi Klum, 44, models from all over the world are all joined together by their ageless appearance. Ugh, we’re so jealous right now.

HollywoodLifers, can you name any other celebrities who haven’t aged a day? Comment below!