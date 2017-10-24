Camila Cabello Rocks Tiny Red Dress & Looks Sexier Than Ever In Cinematic ‘Havana’ Music Video

Camila Cabello just dropped a super steamy new video for ‘Havana,’ and we think it might be her best one yet! She plays every part, from a telenovela star to a sexy lounge singer, and we’re obsessed. Watch!

Camila Cabello, 20, has given fans a video for her hit “Havana,” and it’s super epic. Camila plays tons of parts, including a telenovela star, moviegoer, singer and film star! Watch the fun visual above.

The video opens with a funny soap opera scene, starring Camila, then a young woman (Camila again) is seen at home watching the show. She’d told to “start living her life,” so she goes to the movies goes to the movies to try and figure it out — and you can guess who stars in the film at this point! By the end, Camila finds a potential love interest, and it’s the sweetest thing ever.

As we know, “Havana” is Camila’s grandmother’s favorite song, which is just so sweet! “This song was really special to play for her, because I have such a big part of her culture and to integrate it with the current things that I listen to was really cool,” Camila revealed in September during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“My grandma has a really visceral way of listening to music. She’s a Cuban lady, she feels it with her whole body and I played her ‘Havana’, and there’s a bit where the beat drops and she was like ‘Ay! Adios!’… I just look at her laptop and the song is on constant play, to the point where we’ll have conversations and I’ll hear ‘Havana, ooh na na’ super quietly,” the singer added. See pics from Camila’s “Crying in the Club” music video.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Camila’s new video? Tell us if “Havana” is your favorite one yet!