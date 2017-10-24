Bella Thorne Movie Photoshop Fail: Fans Lose It Over Insane Photo Distorting ‘The Babysitter’s Hands

A promo image for Bella Thorne’s new horror film ‘The Babysitter’ has a major Photoshop mistake, and fans are freaking out over the hilarious mishap. Check it out!

You’ve heard of someone having two left feet, but what about two right hands? Yes, the woman featured in a promotional photograph for Bella Thorne‘s new Netflix horror flick seems to be wielding a knife in her right hand, and a sandwich in her…right hand. What? See the pic from The Babysitter below!

The Photoshop mishap was first pointed out by Redditor moofthestoof, who uploaded the teaser to the /r/funny subreddit. “Is it me, or does ‘The Babysitter’ have two right hands?” they wrote of the main character, who is also the best friend to Bella’s cheerleader character Sonya. She does appear to have accomplished the impossible! Enjoy the 14,000 upvotes, dude. See Bella Thorne’s hottest Instagram pics of 2017 here.

Some skeptics tried to prove that the image was actually correct, to the amusement of everyone. “I literally took a picture of my butt w a knife and a piece of bread to prove you wrong. I was wrong, my bad. Good eye,” one user commented. “Anyone else twist the sh*t out of your wrist?” another wrote. Ha! Others think that a conspiracy may be afoot (“I bet some clever ad guy did that on purpose so we subliminally would know something was wrong and pay more attention to it.”) We’ll probably never know, but it’s fun to theorize!

Check out the Photoshop fail:

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s funny? Tell us if you plan to watch The Babysitter, and what you thought of it if you’ve already seen it!