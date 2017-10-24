Drake & Bella Hadid: Her Wild Plans For An Epic Night Out To Make Up For Missing B-Day Party

Bella Hadid had to miss out on rumored boyfriend Drake’s 31st birthday bash in LA due to work. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s going to make it up to him with a wild party of their own.

Bella Hadid, 21, was in quite the pickle on Oct. 23. Her rumored boyfriend Drake threw a star-studded 31st birthday bash in LA, but she had a commitment to help honor Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld, 84, at an A-list fashion gala in New York City. Ultimately she had to be in New York because the top model owes so much to the design legend. But just because she missed Drake’s birthday doesn’t mean she’s not going to help him celebrate in a super sexy and private way at a later time.

“That’s why she was in New York with Karl Lagerfeld. He’s been a staple in her career and she would never pass up the opportunity to see him be honored at an important event, especially if Mariah Carey is performing,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Bella plans on making it up to Drake the next time she sees him since he was so gracious to her for her birthday. She wants to buy out a nightclub for him as a repayment gesture. They are excited to make it up to each other the next time they reunite. Sparks will definitely fly,” our source adds. Drizzy threw Bella an epic 21st birthday party on Oct. 9 at Socialista lounge in New York. See pics of Drake’s bash, here.

It’s a good thing Bella wasn’t at Poppy nightclub for Drizzy’s big bash as he was acting like a single man and hitting up every woman at his party according to one of our sources. As we told you EXCLUSIVELY, “He flirted and made eyes with every single female in the place. He made sure that every girl had his attention. He was basically marking his territory and making sure he had every girls eyes on him throughout the night. It was important to him to get all the attention especially from all the females. He was in full playboy mode the entire night.” Drake’s a player, that’s for sure. He’s never been good at being a one-woman man.

