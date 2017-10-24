Ashley Graham Twerks On A Jet Ski In White Bathing Suit As Bahamas Vacay Heats Up

Ashley Graham knows how to twerk it. The supermodel showed off her incredible body while twerking on a jet ski in the Bahamas with hip hop artist Lizzo. You have to see this pic!

Another day, another celebrity vacation to be totally envious of. Ashley Graham, 29, has been living her best life on her Bahamas getaway and we can’t stop scrolling through her Instagram. On Oct. 23, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model proved she’s more than worthy of that title when she shared a video to her Instagram stories that showed off her curves in a sexy white bathing suit. She looked seriously cool with her white framed sunglasses as she twerked it out with hip hop artist Lizzo, 29, on a jet ski. See Ashley’s hottest pics, here.

This is just yet another peek into Ashley’s island vacay. Earlier on Oct. 23, the supermodel started her day by posting a photo where she laid in bed topless in just a light bathrobe, because yes, she did wake up like that – and with an ocean view no less. The Instagram stories post also featured the word, “Monday,” in big letters across the screen to remind us all that her start of the week was immensely better than the rest of ours.

But if this trip has taught us anything about the body activist, it’s that she’s completely feeling herself. The vacation pics started rolling out three days ago, and she hasn’t held back from flaunting her gorgeous bod. On Oct. 22, she wore a super sexy black bikini in bed, and showed off her beautiful bod from all angles in an Instagram video captioned “Bahama mama.” The day before, she paired another black bikini top with a mermaid tale for an Instagram photo captioned, “A girl can dream.” Wanting to be a mermaid might be the only thing we have in common with Ashley’s incredible life.

If Ashley being on vacation means that she’ll keep sharing envy-inducing pics, then honestly, she can stay on holiday forever. We’ll gladly be jealous of the supermodel any day. Check out Ashley’s twerk off below!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Ashley’s island vacation? Let us know below!