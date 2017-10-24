Ricky Whittle On Shadow’s ‘Awaken’-ing In The Season 1 Finale Of ‘American Gods’

HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Ricky Whittle from ‘American Gods’ about his character, Shadow Moon, and all of the revelations that unfolded in the first season finale. So, what’s Shadow feeling — and what’s next for him? Lets find out!

Ricky Whittle, 35, was so excited to talk all about the end of season one and what’s to come in season two of American Gods. We caught up with him at the official American Gods party at Stitch in midtown Manhattan on Saturday, October 7, during New York Comic Con, where they brought the show’s famous Jack’s Crocodile’s Bar to life. Ricky eagerly discussed how his character, Shadow Moon, was feeling during the show’s first season finale, and what he thinks (or hopes, at least) is up next. “Well obviously the whole journey has been from skeptic, someone who doesn’t believe in gods and magic,” Ricky told HollywoodLife.com during our EXCLUSIVE sit down. “He had nothing to believe in. He believed in love, and that was taken away from him.” Spoiler alert: Ricky is obviously referring to the death of Shadow’s wife, Laura — who is later resurrected.

So, what’s Shadow’s next move now that he knows what is really happening around him? Ricky explained, “Now he’s in this position where everything thats been in front of his face and been stacking up and stacking up, he’s pushed away and denied and denied and denied. It’s got to the point where he has to believe. There’s too much to not believe in. And when he sees that vinyl, that lightning strike that Odin does, the transformation with the storm surrounding them — they’re in the eye of the storm. All of a sudden it’s like an awakening. Shadow’s finally woken up to the world that he’s really living in.” As for getting to see his allegedly deceased wife again? Ricky said that for Shadow “that’s possibly the first time that he truly believes she really was there.”

In season two, Ricky hopes to see Shadow start exploring the gods, their powers and what else is out there. “He’s just seen Odin, he’s just seen all this magic, and there’s his wife. So when we finish the first season I feel that Shadow truly believes anything is now possible.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the first season of American Gods? Are YOU excited to see what happens with Shadow and Laura next season? Comment below, let us know!