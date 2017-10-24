Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are All Smiles Honeymooning In Bologna, Italy

Love is in the air, especially in Italy where Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are honeymooning! The newly married stars were spotted by fans in the city of Bologna, while out to dinner! See the lovely photos!

Michael Fassbender, 40, and Alicia Vikander, 29, are enjoying their happily ever after! The newly married couple were spotted in the romantic city of Bologna, Italy, on Oct. 23, where they’re honeymooning. Although the actors were dining at the Osteria del Capello, according to E! News, they still made time to pose with excited fans. The pair were dressed casually as they snapped a selfie with another couple, and even posed with restaurant staffers. See the snaps below!

Just days after they tied the knot in Ibiza, Alicia and Michael headed to Italy, where Bologna wasn’t the only stunning city they explored. They also ventured off to Verona that same day, according to the site, where they were photographed by another lucky fan. The newlyweds were glowing in the snap, and so was the fan, who happily stood in between the pair.

Alicia and Michael’s candid fan snaps came as a surprise to some since they’re usually very private. In fact, the couple got engaged and married in secret. They wed on Oct. 14, while surrounded by family and friends. While they kept the details about their nuptials under wraps, Alicia and Michael were spotted with their loved ones in Paris days before their “I dos.”

Their wedding weekend kicked off on Oct. 13, where E! said they had lunch on the beach with friends and family, before setting off on a boat cruise to view the sunset. Although Alicia and Michael have yet to confirm the wedding news, they were both seen wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers amidst the romantic buzz.

Alicia and Michael first locked eyes while on the set of The Light Between Oceans in 2014. They fell in love while filming the psychological thriller, despite remaining tightlipped about their relationship. Their wedding took place after three years of dating, and the couple has never looked happier! Congrats!

