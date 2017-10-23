Younes Bendjima ‘Pities’ Scott Disick — He’s Not Scared To ‘Pulverise’ Him In A Fight

Kourtney Kardashian’s beau, Younes Bendjima feels bad for her ex, Scott Disick and isn’t afraid of a fight, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read about his shocking feelings here!

This is interesting. Younes Bendjima, 24, is not letting his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian ‘s ex, Scott Disick, 34, ruffle his feathers and even feels bad for him. “Younes isn’t scared of Scott Disick at all, in fact, he pities him more than anything,” a source close to the Kardashian family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Younes has never met Scott in person, but he certainly isn’t afraid of doing so. Younes thinks that Scott is nothing but a bully and he hates the way that he treats Kourtney.” This is definitely not surprising considering reports that things have been rocky for Kourtney and Scott lately.

“Younes is not a guy that likes to fight, but if it came to it and Scott squared up to him he would have no problem, and going by his age, size, and general fitness, Younes would pulverize him,” the source continued. “However, Younes would rather just ignore the subject of Scott, he realizes that he’s the father of Kourtney’s children so therefore he will always be around, but Younes would really like to limit any interaction between himself, Kourtney, and Scott.”

Scott and Kourtney have three children together and a long history with many ups and downs. Scott has been reportedly dating Sofia Richie, 19, daughter of legendary singer, Lionel Richie, 68, and there’s been speculation that Kourtney may be pregnant with Younes’ child, but nothing has been confirmed. Despite the tumultuous times with this clan, we hope Kourtney, Scott, and Younes can work out whatever beef may be brewing and find a common ground soon!

