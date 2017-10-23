Shania Twain: 5 Things To Know About The Iconic Country Singer & ‘DWTS’ Guest Judge

Shania Twain will be a guest judge and performing on the Oct. 23 episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ Before this legendary singer enters the ballroom, here’s everything you need to know about her!

1. She just released her first album in 15 years! Shania Twain, 52, took a long hiatus from 2002 and 2017. She dropped her fifth studio album, Now, on Sept. 29. She’ll be singing “Soldier,” one of the songs from the album, during the Oct. 23 episode of Dancing With the Stars! The Canadian country singer will be going on tour in 2018 to support her latest album, her first tour since Rock This Country two years ago.

2. Shania’s going to be making her big screen debut soon! Shania is currently filming the movie Trading Paint in Alabama with John Travolta, 63. The movie is about a veteran race car driver and his son, a fellow driver, who seek to overcome family and professional conflicts. This is Shania’s first feature film. She guest-starred on Broad City in 2017.

3. Her husband allegedly had an affair with her best friend & things just got crazier. Shania married producer Mutt Lange in 1993. They welcomed a son, Eja, in 2001. Shania and Robert split in 2010 after he allegedly had an affair with Shania’s best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Shania and Marie-Anne’s husband, Frederic Nicolas Thiebaud, began a romantic relationship in the midst of their heartbreak and married in 2011.

4. She’s also battled Lyme disease. The debilitating illness left Shania scared that her singing career might be over. “I never thought I would sing again,” she told 60 Minutes Australia. She also told the Associated Press, “I had sound like a dying cow for a long time before I was able to really make any sounds that were pleasing at all.” Thankfully, she found her voice again!

5. Brad Pitt inspired one of her greatest hits. Shania name-drops the actor on her 1997 single “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Why? Because of naked photos of the actor! “You want to know the truth about this story? I’ve never told this before. I’m going to say it now,” Shania told Billboard. “I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in the magazine]. And this was like all the rage. I just thought ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss.”

