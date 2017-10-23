Who Is The Mysterious New Character On ‘TWD’?: Everything We Know About Avi Nash’s Role

‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 premiere introduced a brand-new character, played by Avi Nash. Just who is this character? Does he mean any harm to our fan faves? Let’s break this character down…

During The Walking Dead’s highly-anticipated 100th episode and season 8 premiere, Carl (Chandler Riggs) runs into a character we’ve haven’t seen before. The mystery guy, played by Avi Nash, calls out to Carl for help. He’s hungry and scared. “Whatever you have of good, spend on the traveler,” he says to Carl. “My mom said that helping the traveler, the person without a home, that’s everything. I’m sure you’ve seen things, been through things, that you don’t trust people. I get it. I get it. I don’t either. I’ve been through things, too. My mom, she also said that may my mercy prevail over my wrath. It’s not all my mom. That one, that’s from the Quran. I shouldn’t have said that. I don’t even know you, but I haven’t eaten in a few days, and you might not even be real.”

Rick (Andrew Lincoln) shows up and scares the guy off, but is the premiere the one and only time we’ll see this guy? Maybe, but probably not. Later, Carl returns with supplies and leaves a note. Our sister site TVLine reported earlier this year that TWD put out a casting call for a man named “Abbud,” who is “an innately likable Muslim American whose nerves are, let’s say, jangled, because he’s flown solo for too long in zombieland.” Could Abbud be who Avi is playing?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Avi’s character is Saddiq from the comics? Let us know!