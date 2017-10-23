Myeshia Johnson: Facts About Widow ‘Hurt’ By Trump’s Phone Call After Sgt. Husband’s Death

Myeshia Johnson was thrust into the spotlight after husband, Sgt. La David Johnson’s death. Learn more about Myeshia, who said she’s hurt by Trump’s ‘disrespectful’ condolences.

1. She’s six months pregnant

Myeshia Johnson, 24, is six months pregnant with her and late husband La David Johnson‘s third child, a little girl. Myeshia said that her 25-year-old husband was over the moon about becoming a father again in January, and is devastated that he didn’t get the chance. She’s distraught about having to tell her daughter one day about the tragic death of her father, a five-star sergeant who died during an ISIS ambush in Niger. She told George Stephanopoulos of Good Morning America during an October 23 interview that she’ll “tell [their baby] how awesome her dad was, what a great father he was and how he died as a hero.”

2. She and La David have two children

Myeshia and La David already have two young children (a son, 2, and daughter, 6). She said that the kids adored their father, and that she’ll be honoring his memory forever. “I want the world to know how great of a soldier my husband was and a loving and caring father and husband he was to our family,” she told Stephanopoulos. A scholarship to benefit their kids by putting money toward their education has been set up by the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, a mentorship program La David joined as a child. As of Monday morning, the fund as raised an incredible $696,351. The Miami Dolphins donated $30,000 of that! The goal is $1 million.

3. She met her husband when they were just six years old

Myeshia and La David were friends long before they fell in love. In fact, the husband and wife met when they were in first grade! “I told him before he [left for Niger] that I love him and ‘make sure you come back to me’, and he told me he would,” she told CBS Miami. “And for them to knock on my door is just– my whole life just changed in an instant because my husband was my soulmate.”

4. She hasn’t been able to see her husband’s body

Myeshia told Stephanopoulos during her GMA interview that the government hasn’t permitted her to see her husband’s body, and she wants to know why. They haven’t even given her a clear answer about how he was killed in Niger — and why it took soldiers 48 hours to find his body. “They told me that he’s in a severe, a severe wrap like I won’t be able to see him. I need to see him so I will know that that is my husband,” she said. “I don’t know nothing they won’t show me a finger, a hand. I know my husband’s body from head to toe. And they won’t let me see anything. I don’t know what’s in that box, it could be empty for all I know. But I need, I need to see my husband. I haven’t seen him since he came home.”

5. She’s asked for privacy

Myeshia was put in the spotlight after congresswoman and close family friend Frederica Wilson, 75, revealed that President Donald Trump told her that La David “knew what he was getting into” when he joined the army. This glib remark came during a phone call the president made to Myeshia to express his condolences over the sergeant’s death. Myeshia has done several interviews since that phone call, and after her husband’s October 22 funeral, but she’s asking for some much-needed privacy now and she and her family grieve.

She wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post that, “Months before my husband passed away, one of his wishes were to NEVER put his face on a R.IP. Shirt. If you are dear true friends and family of my husband you will respect his wish and refrain from coming to his viewing or funeral with his face on a shirt. #share.”

