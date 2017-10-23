John Besh: Celeb Chef Accused Of Multiple Counts Of Sexual Harassment

John Besh is at the center of an alleged sexual harassment scandal. The celebrity chef, and his male employees have been accused of inappropriate behavior by 25 female employees. Besh has since left his restaurant group.

Things aren’t looking good for John Besh, 49. The celebrity chef, who’s known for his restaurant empire and lucrative TV gigs, is under the microscope for sexual harassment allegations. A whopping total of 25 current and former employees of the Besh Restaurant Group claimed to be victims of sexual harassment while on the job, according to an eight-month-long investigation by the Times-Picayune, which was released on Oct. 23. Here’s everything to know about Besh and the latest news involving the scandal.

1. Besh is a Louisiana native, who’s married with four children. — Besh was born in Mississippi, but was raised in Southern Louisiana in Slidell. He is married to Jenifer Besh, and the pair — who married in 1991 — share four children together, Jack, Luke, Andrew and Brendan Besh. He studied briefly at the University of Lousiana, before he enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America; He graduated in 1992.

2. He owns 12 active restaurants across the Southern United States. — Besh is best known for home cooked New Orleans recipes. He owns 12 restaurants across the south, including, August, Besh Steak, Lüke, Lüke San Antonio, La Provence,Domenica, Pizza Domenica, Borgne, Johnny Sánchez New Orleans, Johnny Sánchez Baltimore, Shaya and Willa Jean. In August 2015, he added Willa Jean Bakery to his long list of eateries. Then, in Jan. 2016, he announced his new private events venue, Pigeon & Prince. He won the James Beard award for Best Chef of the Southeast in 2006, and his flagship restaurant, August, has been a nominee for multiple James Beard awards.

3. He’s a U.S. Marine. — Before getting into the restaurant business, Besh served nine years in the Marine Corps.

4. Besh is also an author, TV personality, and a philanthropist. — He is the author of four cook books — My New Orleans: The Cookbook: 200 of My Favorite Recipes & Stories from my Hometown [2009], My Family Table: A Passionate Plea For Home Cooking [2011], Cooking From The Heart: My Favorite Lessons Learned Along the Way [2013], Besh Big Easy: 202 Home-Cooked New Orleans Recipes [2015].

He is the host of two national public television cooking shows, based on his award-winning cookbooks, Chef John Besh’s New Orleans and Chef John Besh’s Family Table. He’s also appeared on numerous TV shows, some of which include, Top Chef, NCIS: New Orleans and Iron Chef America. According to his website, Besh’s latest TV gig is Hungry Investors, which premiered in May 2014 on Spike network. The show follows him traveling around the country alongside Chef Tiffany Derry and Jon Taffer to find and assist “diamond in the rough” failing restaurants to meet their full potential.

Besh’s non-profit organization, The John Besh Foundation, works to protect and preserve the culinary heritage and food-ways of both New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region through culinary scholarships, according to his site.

5. Here’s the latest involving Besh’s alleged sexual harassment scandal. — Besh has since left the Besh Restaurant Group after the sexual harassment allegations. A spokesperson for the restaurant told the Times-Picayune that the Besh Group, which currently employs 1,200 people, has never received an internal complaint about sexual harassment. The Besh Group said that they will be making adjustments to their staff structure so “everyone at our company will be fully aware of the clear procedures that are now in place to safeguard against anyone feeling that his or her concerns will not be heard and addressed free from retaliation.” The company also revealed that its first-ever human resources director began working at the group on Oct. 11, 2017.

Harrah’s New Orleans, the home of Besh Steak restaurant, which has been inside the casino since 2003, said it was “terminating its relationship” with Besh Restaurant Group following the alleged sexual harassment claims. Harrah’s emphasized that the restaurant’s employees work for Harrah’s, not Besh Restaurant Group. Harrah’s also noted that none of the allegations in the recent reports pertain to Besh Steak “to the best of our knowledge.” The restaurant will remain open, just under a different name that should be announced very soon.

