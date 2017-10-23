Wendy Williams: Why She’s Staying Mum On Cheating Scandal After Rumors Staff ‘Leaked’ Story

Wendy Williams is ‘burying her head in the sand’ following reports that her staff ‘leaked’ Kevin Hunter’s explosive cheating scandal, as we’ve exclusively learned. Here’s why Wendy is keeping silent!

Wendy Williams, 53, is grappling with the fact that her husband Kevin Hunter, 46, had reportedly had an affair with Sharina Hudson, and a source close to Wendy tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that she appears to be ignoring the situation completely! “Wendy isn’t discussing what’s going on with Kevin at all. She’s staying completely mum on the subject, other than to say things are ‘fine’ if anyone asks,” the insider reveals. Interesting!

“Wendy’s stuck between a rock and a hard place, though,” the insider also admits. “If she publicly acknowledges the cheating may be real, she’s got to be seen to do something. So for now, she’s burying her head in the sand and carrying on with business as usual, and everyone is walking on eggshells around her.” Yep, as we previously told you, her staff is “terrified” that she’ll fire anyone who crosses her these days! While a rep has debunked the rumors that it was Wendy’s staff who “leaked” the story, it still likely shook everyone working on the show.

“Initially she brushed the cheating allegations off as false, but she’s not stupid — far from it — and the mood she’s been in off-camera suggests that she thinks otherwise,” the source adds of the talk show host. Yikes, we do not want to know what such a mood could entail. See more pics of Wendy Williams.

Meanwhile, we also hear that Wendy isn’t planning to leave Kevin despite all of the allegations. Wendy is “too emotionally invested” in their relationship, an insider tells us, and she “won’t put her son through a divorce.” There you have it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Wendy is doing the smart thing to stay mum on the subject? Tell us how you feel about this!