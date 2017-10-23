Washington Redskins Vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Philadelphia Eagles are soaring high in the NFC East. Will they come crashing down when they face their divisional rivals from Washington? ‘Monday Night Football’ kicks off at 8:30 PM ET so don’t miss it!

The Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the NFL. This not a drill. Philly’s favorite sons are flying high thanks to a four-game winning streak. At this point, it looks like they have the NFC East on lock, but the boys from D.C. aren’t done fighting yet. Washington may have taken a few more lumps (and losses) than the Eagles, but Kirk Cousins, 29, and crew are ready to give Philly a run for their money. It all goes down on Oct. 23 when the Eagles welcome Washington to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

This is actually a Week 1 rematch, which saw the Eagles go 30-17 over Washington. In that season opener, Kirk threw 23-for-40, picking up 240 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. On the other end, Philly’s Carson Wentz, 24, threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He was also picked off, but it didn’t matter. The Eagles drew first blood and have looked nearly unstoppable since then.

Washington is hoping that Rob Kelley can clip the Eagles wings. The 25-year-old running back is coming off an ankle injury and he’s looking to help his team put up some numbers. “I think me getting all the carries, I think it wouldn’t be beneficial to the team, especially at this point,” he said, per the Washington Post. “Then you have Chris [Thompson] playing out of his mind right now, so why would you do that? Whatever Coach needs, I’m there for. If he wants me to run it the whole time, I can run it the whole time. If he wants to split carries, I can do that, too.”

