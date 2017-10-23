Rick’s Flash Forwards On ‘The Walking Dead’: EP Explains What’s Going On — Sort Of

WTF is up with future Rick on ‘The Walking Dead’?! In a new interview, Scott Gimple provides a little bit of insight into the flash forwards — if that’s what they really are.

Trying to get a real answer out of anyone from The Walking Dead is usually pretty difficult, but EP Scott Gimple spoke to our sister site, IndieWire, about those wild flashes that Rick was having. While many fans have speculated that it might be a glimpse into Rick’s future, Scott said: “We do not know whether that is the future. It very well could be, but it also could be something else.” Um, something else? Like what? A hallucination? Totally possible, apparently — and something I suggested in my recap of the October 22 episode. Hmm!

However, Scott does allude that it could just be visions of the future because that’s where Rick’s mindset is at the start of the war. “We’re obviously thinking about the future and the characters are too,” Scott shared. “There’s an exchange between Maggie and Rick, in which Rick says he can’t wait for tomorrow and that they can start tomorrow right now. The future does hang over them quite a bit, that this may be the last obstacle to the future that they desire. And that such a thing needs to be earned. It speaks to that obstacle and the difficulties ahead in getting where they want to be.”

For those of you who missed the episode and/or the flash forward sequences, they appeared as soft, dream-like clips. In them, Rick was significantly older with a long, grey beard, short hair and in need of a cane to walk. He wakes up alone in an all-white room that is eerily similar to a hospital room, but we later find out it’s the bedroom he shares with Michonne. In the kitchen Rick plants a kiss on Michonne’s head as Carl — unseen but still heard in the background — talks about everyone playing hooky for the day. Then out comes Judith, possibly six years old, excited to see her daddy and show him the festival happening just outside their door. The last thing we see is Rick overlooking a small community that looks like a crossover between The Hilltop and The Kingdom. We’re definitely interested to see what these flashes are and why they are happening!

