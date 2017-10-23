Travis Scott ‘Singing To Kylie Jenner’s Baby Belly’ & More Ways He’s Showering Her With Love

Travis Scott is lovingly giving Kylie Jenner a ton of attention and sweet gifts during her reported pregnancy, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Get details on his romantic gestures here!

Aw! Travis Scott, 25, is enjoying the reported pregnancy of Kylie Jenner, 20, by lavishing her and the baby-to-be with loving gifts and attention. “Travis is being extra sweet, nice and romantic to Kylie during her pregnancy,” a source close to Kylie shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “He can always make her laugh by singing into her baby belly. Travis has been making up silly, loving baby songs to their unborn child and singing gently into Kylie’s tummy at night when they are alone in bed. Travis is giving his total effort into making Kylie feel special, sexy and loved during this pregnancy and it is totally working. He loves spoiling her.” Check out some of the most adorable photos of Kylie and Travis here!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is definitely appreciating all the love she’s been getting. “Kylie is blown away by how attentive Travis is being throughout her first trimester,” the source continued. “Travis has brought her a pregnancy gift box complete with organic teas, prenatal vitamins, ginger extracts and other natural homeopathic remedies for any morning sickness or cramps she may endure. Travis has also brought over tons of bath bombs, candles, lotions and other sweet things to pamper his pregnant girlfriend. He enjoys making her feel spoiled during this beautiful and magical time in their lives.” Wow! It sure seems like Travis is pulling out all the stops and getting prepared for the joyous new addition.

Although the pregnancy has yet to be officially confirmed, Kylie has been making waves on social media with her cryptic posts, including many photos of her hiding her belly. Perhaps she’ll announce it at the same time as sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, who is also reportedly pregnant? We’ll just have to wait and see for now!

