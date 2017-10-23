Tiny & T.I. Have ‘Huge Fight’ Over Him Checking Out Bernice Burgos’ Super Sexy Selfies

Uh Oh! Rocky couple Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris & T.I. had a big fight after he was looking at Bernice Burgos’ sexy Instagram photos, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out the juicy details here!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and T.I., 37, have had a tumultuous marriage for a while now and recently had quite a big argument after Tiny found out her husband was checking out hot Instagram selfies of his former love, Bernice Burgos, 37.“Tiny and T.I. may be trying to make a go of it again, but she still has serious trust issues, and it’s causing problems,” a source close to Tiny EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Tiny recently went through T.I.’s browser history and saw that he’s been all over Bernice’s Instagram, checking out her photos—including each and every one of the sexy selfies she’s recently posted. What really wound Tiny up even more though, was the fact that it isn’t even just Bernice’s recent photos that T.I.’s been looking at, he’s been going deep on her Instagram, and checking out photos from ages ago, and it’s all the sexy, half-naked ones. Tiny was already pissed that T.I. still follows Bernice on Instagram, but finding out he’s been spending all this time salivating over her photos is the last straw.” Eek! It sounds like there’s some real drama going on.

It seems the Tiny versus Bernice situation has been ongoing and with this latest news, it doesn’t appear to be getting any better. “Tiny confronted T.I. about it, and he did his usual trick of turning it around to make Tiny seem like she’s the bad one, for ’spying’ on him—and it ended up turning into a huge fight between them,” the source continued. “They’ve made up, for now, but T.I.’s made it clear that he won’t be dictated to about what he can look at online, and who he can follow—and that Tiny needs to check herself and quit with the jealous wife routine. But, Tiny’s still pissed, and it’s making her seriously doubt that she can ever really trust T.I. again, because, if he really is committed to making their marriage work then why’s he spending hours trawling through nearly naked photos of another woman, especially when that other woman has caused so many problems between them in the past?”

In addition to T.I. getting close to Bernice, Tiny has been making headlines for getting close to her hot trainer. It’s hard to tell what’s going to happen with these two, but we hope they figure out what’s best soon!

