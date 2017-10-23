‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Epic Battles, Shocking Cuts & Carefully-Planned Steals

The Battle Rounds continue on the Oct. 23 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and with just one Steal each left in play, the coaches are getting picky about their decisions on which singers to save. Follow along with our live blog!

The first Battle of the night is between Brandon Brown and Jon Mero from Adam Levine’s team. The guys prepare a rendition of “I Wish It Would Rain” with help from their coach and mentor Joe Jonas. They take the stage and give an incredibly powerful performance of The Tempations’ hit, leaving Adam with a tough decision. In the end, he decides to keep Jon on his team. Next up, Blake Shelton’s artists, Red Marlow and Ryan Scripps, get ready to Battle with help from Rascal Flatts. They sing “Fishin’ In The Dark,” giving a perfect mix of old school country and new country. Blake can only keep one, though, and he chooses Red.

Miley Cyrus’ singers Addison Agen and Karli Webster are the next to perform. For their Battle, they’re being mentored by Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and they put on an incredible, stripped-down performance of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” Miley has a lot of trouble picking just one girl to keep on her team, but she winds up choosing Karli. It’s not over for Addison, though! Adam and Jennifer Hudson both push their buttons for the Steal, and it’s up to Addison to pick her new coach. Despite Jennifer’s plea for girl power, Addison chooses Adam, who also turned around for her in the Blind Auditions.

As the Battles continue, Blake pairs up Anna Catherine DeHart and Kristi Hoopes for a rendition of “Independence Day,” and chooses Anna Catherine as the winner. Meanwhile, Jennifer’s artists, Alexandra Joyce and Jeremiah Miller, team up for “One Call Away,” and Jeremiah is named the winner. Then, Team Adam’s Emily Luther and Gary Carpentier Battle on Adele’s “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”, and Adam picks Emily.

Next up, Jennifer’s contestants, Shi’Ann Jones and Stephan Marcellus sing “Oh Darling” after getting mentored by their coach and Kelly Rowland. After their epic and incredibly powerful performance, Jennifer is left to make her decision, and she decides to keep Shi’Ann. At the very last minute, though, Stephan is given a second chance, as Miley pushes her button and makes him the only guy on her team.

Anthony Alexander and Michael Knight from Adam’s team are up next, and they’re given “I Feel It Coming” to sing. The guys kill it onstage, and Adam struggles to pick just one to keep around. In the end, he goes with Anthony, completing the team of eight he’ll take to the Knockout Round.

Jennifer: Lucas Holliday, Noah Mac, Chris Weaver, Davon Fleming, Jeremiah Miller, Shi’Ann Jones

Adam: Adam Pearce, Hannah Mrozak, Dylan Gerard, Dennis Drummond, Jon Mero, Addison Agen, Emily Luther, Anthony Alexander

Blake: Keisha Renee, Kathrina Feigh, Esera Tuaolo, Mitchell Lee, Red Marlow

Miley: Moriah Formica, Brooke Simpson, Whitney Fenimore, Chloe Kohanski, Karli Webster, Stephan Marcellus

