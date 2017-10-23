‘The Voice’ battle rounds have started, and Miley Cyrus’s contestants Addison Agen and Karli Webster go head-to-head to stay in the competition with a gorgeous performance of Cyndi Lauper’s hit. Who will Miley choose?

This is going to be a tough one. Addison Agen, 16, and Karli Webster, 20, are hitting the stage on the Oct. 23 episode of The Voice for a battle round of epic proportions. They sing a haunting rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and blow everyone away. Addison and Karli showcase their incredible vocals during this amazing cover. Can’t these two just start their own band together?! After the performance, Miley stands up and gives the girls a standing ovation. She is the sweetest!

With the battle rounds, coach Miley Cyrus, 24, will have to choose between Addison and Karli. One of these talented young ladies will end up going home, unless one of the other coaches chooses to use their save on the rejected contestant. Who will Miley choose? After this performance, we can only imagine how tough this decision must be for Miley!

Karli auditioned for The Voice by performing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain,” while Addison sang Ray LaMontagne‘s “Jolene.” Both performers left the coaches in awe. As season 13 continues, the contestants will be getting advice from celebrity mentors! Miley will be joined by her famous dad Billy Ray Cyrus, 56, while Adam Levine, 38, will be teaming up with Joe Jonas, 28. Rascal Flatts will be helping out Blake Shelton, 41, and Kelly Rowland, 36, will do the same for Jennifer Hudson, 36. This season of The Voice just keeps on getting better and better! The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win this battle round? Do you think Addison or Karli could win season 13? Let us know!