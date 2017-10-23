‘The Gifted’s Emma Dumont Teases More Of Lorna’s ‘Badass’ Mutant Powers

Despite being pregnant and incarcerated, we haven’t seen half of what ‘The Gifted’s Lorna is actually capable of, actress Emma Dumont tells HollywoodLife.com.

Emma Dumont, 22, spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY all about her character, Lorna, on The Gifted. The actress claims that we haven’t seen half of Lorna’s powers, which means there is a LOT more to come from Polaris. “We have not seen, I would say 10% of her powers,” Emma told HollywoodLife.com at New York Comic Con. “Polaris is Magneto’s daughter, and as we all know, she can do a lot. Over the course of the season, we’re going to see her develop more and more into the badass we know Magneto to be.”

This might just go hand-in-hand with something else Emma told us: that Lorna/Polaris might be left to “her own devices” when it comes to breaking out of prison. “We know how Eclipse feels about getting Lorna out of jail, and we know how Lorna feels about getting out of jail,” Emma shared. “Moving on, there is definitely a combined effort, more so on Polaris’ part because I think Thunderbird and the gang really just have to focus on moving on in their lives.” We’re definitely going to see more of this in the October 21 episode when it airs at 9pm ET on FOX. Fingers crossed we get to see pregnant Lorna reunite with Eclipse soon!

