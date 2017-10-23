Terry Richardson is reportedly on the outs with Condé Nast. The celebrity photographer has allegedly been banned from working with several magazines after claims of sexual harassment resurfaced amid the Weinstein allegations.

Celebrity photographer Terry Richardson, 52, may have a hard time finding a gig from here on out. Well, if he wants to work with any brand at Condé Nast International, that is. Terry has reportedly been banned from collaborating with the parent company’s magazines, including Vogue, GQ and Vanity Fair. The publications were allegedly told to “kill” any scheduled shoots they may have had with the photographer, as sexual harassment claims posed at Terry recently resurfaced in the wake of the allegations made against Harvey Weinstein. Terry has been accused of sexually abusing models throughout his lengthy career, allegations which he has always denied. Click here to see pics of Harvey’s accusers.

An email was reportedly sent out to Condé Nast staff after a newspaper article published yesterday called into question Terry’s past and the claims made against him, according to the Daily Telegraph. The company’s vice president, James Woolhouse, allegedly ordered projects with Terry be “killed or substituted with other material.” “I am writing to you on an important matter,” he reportedly wrote in the email. “Condé Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson. Please could you confirm that this policy will be actioned in your market effective immediately. Thank you for your support in this matter.”

The celebrity photographer is known for his style of shooting, which incorporates very explicit themes, like the work he did directing Miley Cyrus‘ “Wrecking Ball” video. While several models have condemned Terry, others, like Daisy Lowe and Noot Seear, have spoken out in support of the photographer. “I collaborated with consenting adult women who were fully aware of the nature of the work, and as is typical with any project, everyone signed releases,” Terry wrote in a blog post published by the Huffington Post last week. “I have never used an offer of work or a threat of rebuke to coerce someone into something that they did not want to do. I give everyone that I work with enough respect to view them as having ownership of their free will and making their decisions accordingly, and as such, it has been difficult to see myself as a target of revisionist history.”

