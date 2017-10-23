Steven Seagal Shockingly Calls Female Reporters ‘Dirty Wh**es’ In Leaked Recording

A recording of an interview actor Steven Seagal gave in the ’80s reveals his thoughts on female journalists, who he describes as ‘f***ing dirty wh**es’ and ‘c***suckers.’ Listen to the shocking audio here.

Just days after several female celebrities made accusations of sexual harassment against actor Steven Seagal, 65, an audio clip has surfaced of the actor bashing female reporters. The recording, made during an interview he gave with a male journalist while promoting his 1988 film Above the Law, is truly shocking. Steven refers to the women who have interviewed him as “a bunch of f***ing dirty wh**es and “c***suckers,” among other shocking statements. You can hear the clip, obtained by DailyMailTV below.

“Well, I found that interestingly enough, the few times that I had a hard time, it was usually with women,” Steven said to the male interviewer, of speaking with female reporters. “When somebody is on tour, a promotional tour, he’s there to talk about his film, not about who he’s f***ed or who he would like to f**k or who his wife was with ten years ago,” he adds. “They should go into pornography or something else instead of journalism if they want to hear that s**t. They’re a bunch of a**holes.”

Even worse is that you can hear the unidentified male reporter laughing at the actor’s comments throughout the interview. At one point the journalist asks Steven why women treat him “unfairly” saying, “You think it’s because of the subject matter? Most women don’t like action pictures.” “I won’t even dare tell you what I think it is,” Steven responds. “One time, I’m sure that’s what it was and another time it was just some dumb c***t that is a liar and wanted to be sensational.” Steven then claims the journalist “pretended like she was in love” and then wrote allegedly false things about him. “If I ever see her again, I’ll tell her to her face, I think she belongs in a zoo,” she said. “Bunch of f***ing dirty w****s! You sit down with this sweet little nice girl and she seems to adore you and all this and that, and you’re a perfect gentleman, and you know, unbelievable.” Steven said the way he avoids this problem is not giving interviews. “The way you combat is by let’s not ever do an interview again to show these c***suckers.”

The recording has surfaced amid many allegations of sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood that were spurred by the claims made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, 65, by over 30 women. Harvey has since been ousted by The Weinstein Company, his wife left him, and he’s attended a rehab program. See pics of the actresses who worked with Harvey right here.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Steven’s shocking interview and remarks about women? Let us know below!