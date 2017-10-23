Shania Twain Performs Gorgeous Rendition Of ‘Soldier’ On ‘DWTS’ & Leaves Us Breathless

Shania Twain’s back, baby! The country icon performed an amazing rendition of her hit ‘Soldier’ during ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Movie Night. Shania’s still the queen of country, that’s for sure!

The Oct. 23 episode of Dancing With the Stars was all about Shania Twain, 52! The Canadian country singer wasn’t just a guest judge on Movie Night, she performed one of her latest hits as well! Shania took the stage to perform a stunningly beautiful rendition of her patriotic song “Soldier,” which will be featured in the upcoming Miles Teller, 30, movie, Thank You for Your Service. Shania looked beautiful and sounded incredible.

“Soldier” is a song off Shania’s latest album, Now, which was released in Sept. 2017. The album was her first album in 15 years. Shania made her incredible comeback after a heartbreaking divorce and battling Lyme disease. She also suffers from dysphonia, a disorder that can cause a person’s vocal cords to stop working when speaking or singing. She believes her battle with dysphonia was a complication of Lyme disease. This is Shania’s first time on DWTS, but not her first time performing on a reality competition. She recently performed on the AGT finale with finalist Mandy Harvey.

The nine remaining couples on Dancing With the Stars performed a paso doblé, jazz, rumba, Argentine tango, samba, jive or quickstep and tried to capture the spirit of a specific movie genre. The show just had Disney Night, so DWTS is keeping with the movie magic. However, one couple will be eliminated! The competition is getting down to the wire. When it comes to DWTS, anyone can go home at this point. With Shania’s appearance being such a success, maybe we’ll see Shania hit the dance floor in the near future! Wouldn’t that be amazing?!

