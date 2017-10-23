OMG! ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’ stars Shanda & Willie Taylor just shared the happy news that they are expecting their third child. See the sweet reveal video here!

Joyous news alert! Love & Hip Hop Hollywood couple Shanda Denyce, 32, and Willie Taylor, 36 may have just gotten fired from the series, but the exciting news of a new baby on the way brings the light into the darkness! Shanda publicly revealed the news on Oct. 23 by sharing the cutest video on Instagram of the duo’s two young children, Kavion and Layla Marie, opening a box that held a pacifier and sonogram photo of the baby-to-be inside. The soon-to-be mother of three filmed their shocking reaction and it is absolutely adorable! “I just love my babies and would do anything to make them happy,” Shanda captioned the photo.

News of a third child comes as an unexpected surprise considering Shanda and Willie’s tumultuous relationship, which was largely documented on episodes of L&HH. It was just last year that their rocky marriage made headlines when Shanda got physical with Willie’s alleged mistress, Kyesha, on the show. After Willie admitted that he had to straighten out some lies he told Shanda, things have been pretty unpredictable.

We’re happy that with a new baby, it seems Shanda and Willie are patching things up and ready to fully commit to their growing family. There’s no word on whether it’s a boy or girl, but we can’t wait until they decide to share that news with us too! The couple has been in the public eye for a while so we’ll definitely be on the lookout for more news in the future.

We send our Congratulations to Shanda, Willie, Kavion, and Layla Marie!

