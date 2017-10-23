25 Fashion Looks From ‘Sex And The City’ That You Could Actually Wear In 2017

There may be some drama surrounding the cast and a third movie, but the original ‘Sex and the City’ show was timeless and the fashion was fun and fabulous. See our favorite outfits you could wear today below!

Yes, there were some out-there fashion looks on Sex and the City (put together by genius costume designer Patricia Field), but there were also so many gorgeous, timeless, and chic looks that we would literally wear today. The show aired from 1998 to 2004, but even after almost 15 years, there were so many amazing styles that you could wear now and be totally trendy. Crop tops, anyone? Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, loved to rock cropped sweaters and tanks — a trend that is alive and well today. Samantha Jones, acted by Kim Cattrall, always dressed sexy in sequins, and loved plunging necklines. Cleavage hasn’t gone anywhere, and in fact, the braless trend is hotter than ever right now.

Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon, wore a maroon velvet dress on her wedding day to Steve. Velvet is everywhere — it was seen on the Fall 2017 runways of Altuzarra, Jason Wu, Jill Stuart, and Monse. Charlotte, as played by Kristin Davis, always wore chic and classic silhouettes, and a lot of Chanel. We also love the pink jacket with fur trim she rocked in season 5. See more jacket inspiration for fall and winter right here!

Don’t even get me started on the pink Oscar de la Renta dress that Carrie wears going to the ballet with the Russian — that will ALWAYS be an all-time favorite from the show. Of course, we loved the stunning Paris gowns and the more formal looks, but this is about the cast’s everyday wardrobe. Scroll through the gallery to see more fashion inspo for 2017 from the iconic show!

HollywoodLifers, do you love the Sex and the City style?