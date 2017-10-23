‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Reunion — Safaree Samuels Breaks Down In Tears, A Bloody Brawl & More

OMG! Tears were shed and feuds were reignited on the second part of the ‘L&HH:Hollywood’ reunion special. Zell Swag viciously attacked Misster Ray and Safaree Samuels cried since he’s leaving LA!

The tension was popping off from the moment Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s highly anticipated “Reunion – Part 2” kicked off! Zell Swag pretended to play nice with his longtime foe Misster Ray, but ended up viciously attacking Ray while going in for a “hug,” causing production to come to a screeching halt. Ray’s face was covered in blood and he could barely contain his emotions after being caught off guard. “Zell’s nobody’s friend. He’s the type of person that would f*ck his mother over if it made him famous,” Masika Kalysha said afterwards, during her confessional. The cast rushed over to comfort Ray, while Zell was escorted out of the building by security and sent home early! Alexis Skyy was shockingly caught laughing on camera, but she denied that she was chuckling because he got jumped.

There was no short of drama between the ladies either, especially when it comes to Nikki Mudarris and Masika. As fans know, they’ve been feuding all season four, but they didn’t hold back this time. “You look like a struggle and you still live like one, b*tch,” Nikki yelled as they hurled insults at each other, noting how her rival has only been on the show for three seasons. “I have heels higher than your self esteem,” Masika clapped back, giving Nikki the perfect opportunity to throw shade about her “dirty feet.” Luckily, the commercial break allowed the stress level to go way down. Brooke Valentine became the next hot topic and the host made sure to address her love triangle with Marcus Black and Daniel “Booby” Gibson.

“I’m not [wearing panties], I haven’t been taking off my panties for everybody,” Brooke revealed. The singer wants to wait until marriage to do the deed and Marcus revealed he fully supports her decision to wait. Keyshia Cole then chimed in on her relationship with Booby, noting how she never kissed Marcus like that. Yowza! Brooke announced that she’s ready to make it official with Marcus at this point. Bridget Kelly, who also got hot and heavy with Booby, even explained why she got involved. “If you don’t have that conversation about being committed, then all bets are off,” she said. Bridget’s former flame James also chimed in and he surprisingly revealed that he’s happy about their split after years together, since he “dodged a bullet!”

Yikes! Teairra Mari and Cisco left off at a very uncomfortable place, but the exes had to face each other during the reunion. “Some of the things happened behind my back were a little shady,” Teairra said about her friends meeting up with her then-boyfriend during the height of her struggles with alcohol. Cisco slammed Moneice Slaughter as one of the world’s “biggest bullsh*tters.” He even called out Nikki, claiming they were “more than friends” at one point, causing the audience to gasp! “Me and Nikki used to hang out,” he confessed to Teairra, but he claimed they only spent time together in LA and nothing really happened. “I never cheated on Teairra,” Cisco said before explaining his lingerie-clad bed mate. “I messed up,” he concluded. Lastly, Teairra said she’s in a much better place physically and mentally after completing rehab!

Safaree Samuels opened up about collaborating with Chanel West Coast on “New Bae,” and he was elated about the super positive fan response. The reality star also opened up about her heated spat with Hazel-E. “I thought I was showing up to just shoot a video,” Chanel said about not wanting to learn Hazel-E’s dance routine on the spot. The Ridiculousness babe even apologized to A1 for not being humble enough before, so they seemed to hash out their differences. Lyrica Anderson was even put in the hot seat, since the host asked why she doesn’t want her hubby A1 working with other women. “First of all, he bites off more than he can chew,” Lyrica explained. “Before [he] helps another girl help out her dream…let’s finish what we started.”

Fans were treated to an epic performance from Keyshia, who took the stage in a stunning bright red ensemble. She showed off her amazing voice while singing “Incapable” and it was the perfect segue to the final minutes of the reunion. Safaree is leaving behind the Hollywood cast members to appear on the next season of Love & Hip Hop: New York and he broke down in tears. “I really appreciate everyone who is here. You are an amazing set of people. I love ya’ll. I’m going to miss ya’ll,” he said while visibly emotional. Everyone was cheering him on as he said his good-byes. What a bittersweet ending!

