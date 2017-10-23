‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Apologizes For Photo Of Halloween Costume With ‘Blackface’

Lili Reinhart needs to reevaluate her Twitter technique. After the ‘Riverdale’ star shared a Halloween post that’s been criticized for being racist, she apologized for any hurt she may have caused. See her message here.

It seems that every October, a celebrity finds themselves at the center of a controversy for an offensive Halloween costume. This year, it’s Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart, 21, who tweeted an image of what appears to be a woman costumed as a demon, with her face painted black. “Found my Halloween costume!! Inspired by the color of my soul,” the photo was captioned. Twitter users immediately pointed out that the picture promotes the use of “blackface,” which historically has been used by non-black actors to portray black people in typically racist stereotypes. It’s obvious why people took offense to the tweet, but at least the star quickly recognized her mistake and took the image down.

Although she deleted the post, the damage had been done, and the actress recognized that. Lili took to the scene of the crime (Twitter) to issue a formal apology for the photo she shared. “I did not mean for my tweet to come off that way,” the tweet said. “I can see how it was interpreted as being insensitive, completely. I saw the pic on a Halloween Instagram and didn’t think it would be interpreted as being racially insensitive.” She continued her statement in a second tweet which read, “I apologize. Never meant any harm. I can see how it could’ve been misinterpreted.” While it’s terrible the post ever existed in the first place, the CW star’s timely apology seems sincere. Hopefully Lili learned her lesson and will think twice about what she shares on social media in the future.

Lili isn’t the first celeb who’s been called out for being racially insensitive due to a Halloween costume. Last year, Hilary Duff stirred up controversy with a pilgrim and Native American couple’s costume. In 2013, Julianne Hough was accused of blackface when she dressed up as Crazy Eyes from Orange Is The New Black. Hopefully Lili’s actual costume stays away from racial stereotypes and blackface! Click here to see pictures of celebrities in sexy Halloween costumes.

