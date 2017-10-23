Tweets

Patriots Beat Falcons In Intense Fog & Fans Are Convinced Belichick Controlled The Weather

AP/REX/Shutterstock
Patriots Falcons Football
New England Patriots Hottest Hunks Pics
New England Patriots Hottest Hunks Pics View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Entertainment & News Writer/Reporter

The Patriots took the W in last night’s Super Bowl 51 rematch against the Falcons, and they’re being blamed for rigging the game. After unexpected fog clouded Gillette stadium, fans went nuts and dubbed the night, ‘FogGate.’

The New England Patriots are at the center of yet another claim of sparking an NFL scandal; Adding to SpyGate and DeflateGate, there’s now “FogGate.” Angry critics are blaming the reigning Super Bowl champs and Bill Belichick, 65, for installing fog machines inside their home stadium in Massachusetts, Oct. 22. During the second half of the game, intense fog suddenly clouded the field, making it nearly impossible for the players and even the fans to see what was happening on the field. Almost immediately, fans flooded Twitter with their own conspiracy theories behind the Patriots 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and the crazy fog. [See the fan conspiracy theories below.]

After the game, instead of talking about New England’s big win, fans claimed Belichick, Tom Brady, 40, and the team were behind the mysterious weather. Multiple presumed theories got fans in a craze, with one being that Belichick strategically had fireworks blasted off after every Pats touchdown to cloud the stadium with smoke. Another theory claimed the team had fog machines installed in the stadium. The theory went on to claim that the Pats had practiced with the fog machines all week, so they’d be prepared for Sunday’s Super Bowl 51 rematch.

Patriots Vs. Falcons Oct. 22, 2017

While the wild theories scattered throughout the internet, Falcons wide receiver, Julio Jones, 28, had his own thoughts about the crazy fog. “No, it didn’t affect me,” Jones said after the week 7 loss. “It’s crazy, though. They score and they shoot fireworks off and then it sits up and sits high kind of in the stadium. So it’s kind of hard, if you do get behind, how can you throw deep balls and things like that because it’s foggy?” Hmm, do you agree?

Take a look at some of the hysterical fan theories, below!

HollywoodLifers, sound off on the crazy fog! Are you buying these fan theories?