Patriots Beat Falcons In Intense Fog & Fans Are Convinced Belichick Controlled The Weather

The Patriots took the W in last night’s Super Bowl 51 rematch against the Falcons, and they’re being blamed for rigging the game. After unexpected fog clouded Gillette stadium, fans went nuts and dubbed the night, ‘FogGate.’

The New England Patriots are at the center of yet another claim of sparking an NFL scandal; Adding to SpyGate and DeflateGate, there’s now “FogGate.” Angry critics are blaming the reigning Super Bowl champs and Bill Belichick, 65, for installing fog machines inside their home stadium in Massachusetts, Oct. 22. During the second half of the game, intense fog suddenly clouded the field, making it nearly impossible for the players and even the fans to see what was happening on the field. Almost immediately, fans flooded Twitter with their own conspiracy theories behind the Patriots 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and the crazy fog. [See the fan conspiracy theories below.]

After the game, instead of talking about New England’s big win, fans claimed Belichick, Tom Brady, 40, and the team were behind the mysterious weather. Multiple presumed theories got fans in a craze, with one being that Belichick strategically had fireworks blasted off after every Pats touchdown to cloud the stadium with smoke. Another theory claimed the team had fog machines installed in the stadium. The theory went on to claim that the Pats had practiced with the fog machines all week, so they’d be prepared for Sunday’s Super Bowl 51 rematch.

While the wild theories scattered throughout the internet, Falcons wide receiver, Julio Jones, 28, had his own thoughts about the crazy fog. “No, it didn’t affect me,” Jones said after the week 7 loss. “It’s crazy, though. They score and they shoot fireworks off and then it sits up and sits high kind of in the stadium. So it’s kind of hard, if you do get behind, how can you throw deep balls and things like that because it’s foggy?” Hmm, do you agree?

Take a look at some of the hysterical fan theories, below!

Those NE Patriots bringing out the fog…

Belichick is an evil genius.

Expect a 4 game suspension for someone… — L'Amore di Gelato (@LAmoreDiGelato) October 23, 2017

Belichick controlling the fog at the #patriots game like.. pic.twitter.com/ZOpwVM5GVz — Katie Gardner (@Gardner_Katie) October 23, 2017

Conspiracy: Patriots fog the field with fireworks to get an advantage 😂😂 — Cameron Holroyd (@CameronHolroyd) October 23, 2017

The Patriots get a lead and then fog the entire stadium up so the Falcons can't even see. Typical Belichick. — M. Humberto Ramirez (@LaMachine96) October 23, 2017

This ain't no fog, the Patriots installed fog machines at the top of their stadium and practiced with it all week. #banbill — Sammy D (@SammyDeBartolo) October 23, 2017

Patriots jumped to a 10-point lead then fired up the fog machine to squelch a comeback. Classic Belichick pic.twitter.com/HNgTM4mzgS — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 23, 2017

The @Patriots are pumping fake fog onto the field. They can't keep getting away with this! #Foggate pic.twitter.com/0iQNGPidjA — Evan Lauer (@evanlauer2) October 23, 2017

I think Belichick has a fog machine going. You can barely see the field from up top. #patson10 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/gbalARjxTL — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) October 23, 2017

BREAKING: Patriots being investigated for Fog gate!! More probable than not that Brady was involved… pic.twitter.com/N033zXtUpJ — Bostons Diehards (@BDiehards) October 23, 2017

I can't be the only one who saw the Patriots assistant buying the fog machine at Party City Friday. Just can't be — Anthony Gulizia (@AnthonyGulizia) October 23, 2017

