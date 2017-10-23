Paris Jackson Makes Singing Debut & Proves She’s Inherited Some Major Talent From Her Dad

Like father, like daughter! Paris Jackson sang with her cousin Austin Brown, and proved once and for all that she’s got what it takes to follow in her dad’s pop star footsteps.

Talent runs in the family! Paris Jackson, 19, stunned all of us with her impressive singing skills on Oct. 22. She took the stage at the Soho House in West Hollywood where her and her cousin Austin Brown performed the latter’s song, “Smile.” Austin posted the sweet duet on Instagram where you can see Paris snap along as the two alternate singing lines. “Nothing better than when your little cousin knows the words to your record “Smile” and wants to sing it with you. Love u so much [Paris] thanks to everyone who came out to watch [Manny Dominick] and I rock out,” the caption said. Check out MORE epic pics of Paris here!

We can’t get over how amazing Paris sounds! It’s abundantly clear that she’s inherited a ton of talent from her father, Michael Jackson. But following in his musical footsteps isn’t the only way Paris has paid tribute to her dad. On his birthday, Aug. 29, MJ’s daughter posted an adorable photo of her and her father to Instagram. “Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream,” the caption said. “I will never feel love again the way I did with you. You are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our souls will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always.” Her love for her late father is so so sweet and heartbreaking.

Not only is Paris an incredible singer, but she’s branched out in other areas as well. She’s signed with IMG Models, putting her in the company of supermodels Kate Moss, 43, and Gisele Bundchen, 37. While Paris is killing it at modeling, we can’t help but admire this new venture. It’s incredible to see how the Jackson family continues to come together and thrive through music. Watch the video below:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Paris’ singing debut? Let us know below!