Is Normani Kordei Following Camila Cabello & Ditching Fifth Harmony? — She Signs Solo Deal

OMG! Fifth Harmony starlet Normani Kordei has signed a brand-new solo management deal. But wait, what does this mean for 5H? Could Normani be heading in Camila Cabello’s footsteps?

“Couldn’t be more excited to welcome @normanikordei to @s10ent. Ready to see you shine. Incredible music on the way. Stay tuned … 🏆,” S10 Entertainment & Media′s Brandon Silverstein wrote on Twitter on Oct. 21, along with a picture of Normani Kordei, 21. But don’t freak out yet, Harmonizers. Normani remains dedicated to Fifth Harmony and creating music with her fellow bandmates Ally Brooke, 24, Lauren Jauregui, 21, and Dinah Jane, 20. Normani has already released solo projects in the past, including an incredible Drake mash-up. Sounds like she’s ready to expand her horizons even more! We can’t wait to see what she has in store! HollywoodLife.com has reached out for additional comment.

Back in Aug. 2017, Normani confirmed that she was collaborating with singer Khalid, 19. “He has something unique and special that only he can offer creatively,” she told Billboard. “Excited to see what lies ahead when we connect in the studio.” A duet between these two would be legendary. Bring it on!

Normani isn’t the first Fifth Harmony member to venture into solo territory. Camila Cabello, 20, shockingly left the group in 2016 for a solo career. Lauren has also dabbled in solo music. She had a guest spot on Marian Hill’s “Back to Me” and collaborated with Halsey, 23, on “Strangers.” However, the four 5H girls are still dedicated to the group. “They all originally wanted to make it as solo artists until they were put together on The X Factor and they all still have those dreams. But are they going to break up? Not anytime soon. They are going to move forward as a group to prove Camila wrong,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

