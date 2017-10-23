‘DWTS’ Movie Night: Another Perfect Score & A Heartbreaking Elimination

Get ready for a night at the movies! We were transported to many different worlds on the Oct. 23 episode of ‘DWTS’. See who was on top and who went home below!

Each couple had to wow the judges, including guest judge Shania Twain, with a certain genre for movie night. First up, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev danced an Argentine Tango to “Dernière Danse” by Indila (Foreign). “I didn’t need subtitles to follow this story. You have a tenderness…I thought it was great,” Len Goodman said. Shaina said it was romantic, sensual, and elegant. Bruno Tonioli said there was Parisian chic and poise. Carrie Ann Inaba said if she extends her legs and feet like she is extending her arms, she will look like one of the pros. They got a 36 out of 40!

Then, Nick & Peta, Terrell & Cheryl, and Victoria & Val were all told they were in jeopardy! WHAT?!

Drew Scott and Emma Slater danced a Paso Doblé to “Legend” by The Score (Action). “I thought all the drama was captured…this is all about a power struggle and I thought the timing was excellent,” Shania said. Bruno said the timing went wrong and he seemed over-excited. Carrie Ann said it was “entertaining; however, there were mistakes.” Len said it was “an awkward looking routine.” They got a 30!

Next, Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd danced Samba to “Wild Wild West” by Dru Hill, Will Smith & Kool Mo Dee (Western). “The samba is very hard for men…you can never look like you’re trying…but I loved the concept,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann loved the breakdown — and I agree! Shania loved the “engaging spirit” of the dance. They got a 26!

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy did a Paso Doblé to “We Will Rock You” by Queen (Sports). The ballroom was transformed into a hockey rink — so cool! Len loved the concept and was pleased. Carrie Ann said Victoria contained the intensity of the dance. Shania said it was creative and a lot of fun. Bruno loved the concept but also that there was Paso Doble content. They got a 31!

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke did a Jive to “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man (Spy). “There is an ease about the way you dance,” Len said. Shania loved that they were in character and loved the attention to detail. “Light on your feet, great timing, you are becoming better and better,” Bruno said. They got a 37, including a 10 from Shania!

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson did a Jazz to “Holly Rock” by Sheila E. (Animation). Shania “loved it. Frankie, you were just so liberated. Right on.” Bruno said he felt like he was on acid. Carrie Ann said it was really entertaining but there were a lot of mishaps. Len said it was well done and entertaining. They got a 31!

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy did a Quickstep to “Let’s Be Bad” from Smash (Musical) — with a wardrobe malfunction to boot! Bruno loved the theatrical pizzazz. Carrie Ann said she handled the malfunction like a champ. Shania said there was “sass, humor, and class.” They got a 36! They seemed much happier and connected this week.

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold danced a Rumba to “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran (Drama). Carrie Ann said the entire dance was a wave of gorgeousness. Len said it was well-crafted but didn’t like his “twiddly fingers.” Shania loved the elegance. Bruno said it was “magnetic storytelling.” They got a 39!

Finally, Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas did an Argentine Tango to “Human” by Sevdaliza (Sci-Fi). “The dancing was brilliant, the choreography was phenomenal,” Len said. “It was so graphic and intense. I’ve never seen sharp edges look so graceful,” Shania said. Bruno said it was the best dance of the season! Carrie Ann said they slayed this dance. They got a perfect 40!

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to Nick and Peta.

HollywoodLifers, who had the best dance of the night on movie night?