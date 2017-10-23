Miley Vs. Selena Vs. Demi: Which Disney Star Rules Halloween? See Their Sexy Costumes

So long Disney darling, hello Halloween hottie! A lot has changed since Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato appeared on the kid’s network. Just look at their sexy costumes over the years!

Would Disney approve of this? Over the years, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato have slowly moved away from their Disney Channel personas to become some of the hottest ladies in Hollywood — especially when Halloween comes around! The sky’s the limi when it comes to planning your costume, and these babes have done it all! From kitty cats to marijuana-smoking princesses, there’s nothing Miley, Selena, and Demi haven’t tried! Let’s start with the biggest shocker of all. Back in 2015, the “Malibu” singer made jaws across the nation drop when she dressed up as Cinderella. But that’s not the way she described her costume.

“Cindersmelly high as hell and her bra strap shown,” Miley captioned her Instagram picture, which also showed her smoking a blunt! The blonde beauty has ALWAYS been clear about her love for the green grass, but this post in particular really upset some people. Selena was one of the few who took offense. She thought the whole thing was in “poor taste,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “Selena thinks it’s completely disrespectful to Disney. After all, it was them who gave Miley her first big break, and Selena would never do something so rude.” Fair point.

At least Demi never upset anyone with her costume choices! The “Confident” singer has dressed up as a cat, a maid, and a zombie over the years. Professional makeup has really come a LONG WAY! Our favorite Halloween moment of hers was when she flaunted a spooky manicure on Instagram back in 2013. On each nail was painted a different Halloween symbol, like Frankenstein, a ghost, a bloody eyeball, and skeleton bones. BRB, currently booking a manicure appointment!

