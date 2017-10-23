5 Michigan Teens, 15 – 17, Charged With 2nd Degree Murder For Throwing Rock From Overpass

What monsters! Five teens in Michigan are under arrest and charged with second degree murder after they allegedly hurled a rock off an overpass, killing a father of four below. We’ve got the details.

This crime is so terrifying because any one of us riding in a car could be a victim. Five Michigan teens are under arrest for allegedly throwing a six pound rock off an overpass onto the I-75 below. It smashed through the windshield of the car 32-year-old Ken White was riding in, striking him in the head and chest. The father of four was knocked unconscious and rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead after the senseless tragedy on Oct. 18. Now five teenagers have been arrested and charged with second degree murder in White’s death. Kyle Anger, 17, and four 15-year-olds: Trevor Gray, Mikaydyn Payne, Alexander Miller, and Mark Sekelsky, all will be charged as adults in the case, Genessee County Prosecutor David Leyton said on Oct. 23.

“I don’t think this was a deliberate attempt to take somebody’s life. It was a willful and wanton act that resulted in somebody’s death,” Leyton said about the charges. He added that, “These people should have known better. Under Michigan law that is second-degree murder.” The teens now face the possibility of life in prison if convicted on the murder charge, and have also each been hit with one count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, six felony counts of malicious destruction of property and two misdemeanor counts of malicious destruction of property. They will make their first court appearance on Oct. 24.

Reports from the scene that night from other motorists say there were up to 20 large rocks scattered below the overpass, and a photo of White’s car showed a massive hole through the windshield in which one of the stones made a direct hit. Four other cars had already pulled over and drivers called 911 to alert authorities before White was struck. Click here for pics of the saddest deaths of 2017.

“For some senseless act, for it to be just a rock, just to take him so soon,” his heartbroken fiancee Amy Cagle told WBTV news after the tragedy. The couple have four children, the youngest just five-years-old and now they’re going to have to grow up without their daddy. “I just don’t understand what a person could be thinking to even want to do something like that,” White’s sister Alicia Waskoski added. “To know they’re putting lives in danger by just throwing rocks over the overpass.” Seriously, when people throw rocks onto freeways from above, what do they think is going to happen? Now a family has been left shattered forever by such a cruel and thoughtless act.

Here are the five suspects under arrest, in the order of how they were named above:

