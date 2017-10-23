Mia Khalifa Slammed As A ‘Disgrace’ After She Superimposes Her Face Onto Virgin Mary Body

‘Out of Bounds’ host and former porn star Mia Khalifa caused major controversy on Instagram after photoshopping her head onto the Virgin Mary. See the shocking pic and the enraged responses.

Mia Khalifa‘s decision to superimpose her head onto an angelic image of the Virgin Mary didn’t go over so well with her followers. She’s being called a ‘disgrace’ and slammed with death threats for the allegedly heretical photo, which she posted after commenters on a news site mistook Malala Yousafzai, 20, for the former porn star. It was supposed to be a joke, implying that she was just as pure and saintly as the Nobel Prize winner. But fans all over the world sent her angry comments and death threats for the photo, some taking the bizarre moral stance that they’d no longer watch her porn.

“It’s not cool to make funny of what other people believe in. If you are in Europe you will be showen in the Court for harassment for other people! Get it together!” someone wrote in the comments. “DO not disrespect Holy mary like this. Shame on you. Um *puta Desrespeito (f**king disrespecful).”

The comments continued to get angrier, more offensive, and most troublingly, very violent. Some commenters insulted her for doing porn, writing “People who lack talents tend to do stunts like this,” and “Grs pute d’où tu fais ça sale pute qui ce prend 10 bite en gorge (you’re a dirty whore who takes 10 c**ks in your throat), and “Don’t you have any respect for christanity comparing yourself with mother mary ……God is gonna judge you because who am I to judge I hope u will repent #respectchristianity”.

When a news outlet mistakes Malala for Mia Khalifa A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on Oct 20, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

The death threats were truly disturbing. These are just two such threats: “You idiot remove this pic mia khalifa…. i will f*** u,” one person wrote. “Stupid girl u deserve a death😡😡,” said another. Mia was simply mocking the comparisons between herself and Malala after the Pakistani college student and women’s rights activist was mocked online for wearing Western-style clothing instead of her traditional salwar khameez outfits at Oxford University. While Malala is still wearing her dupatta — a head scarf — she’s also rocking skinny jeans, ankle boots, and a bomber jacket.

Enraged by her allegedly risqué outfit, commenters on local Indian and Pakistani sites compared her to the former porn star. “How long before the scarf is off too?” someone wrote. Whatever; she looks great, and is a damn Nobel Peace Prize winner. Never forget that Malala was shot in the head for merely going to school in 2012, when she was just 15 years old. She deserves to wear and do whatever she wants in college.

HollywoodLifers, are you offended by Mia’s Virgin Mary photo, or do you think people are overreacting? Let us know!