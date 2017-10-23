Melissa Meeks Nearly Breaks Down In Tears Over Jeremy’s Affair: ‘It’s Still Very Raw’

In an emotional TV interview, Melissa Meeks recalls finding out about her husband, Jeremy Meeks’, affair with Chloe Green, and admits that she’s still reeling from his infidelity three and a half months later.

Melissa Meeks is speaking in-depth about being betrayed by her husband, Jeremy Meeks, publicly for the first time. “I had no indication he was looking for another relationship,” she tells ITV’s This Morning on Oct. 23. “People who are married, you go through your ups and downs, I thought it was a new chapter in our lives. We’d have to get over the hump and it would be fine.” At the end of June, Jeremy was photographed kissing heiress Chloe Green, and when the pictures surfaced online, Melissa found out he was being unfaithful. At the time, he had told her he was simply traveling for work.

“He was an amazing husband,” she admits in the new interview. “Honestly, when I think about it, I still get emotional. It’s still very raw. We had a really good life together.” Aside from a marriage, Melissa and Jeremy also have a son together, while he’s helped raise her kids from a previous relationship. Melissa reveals that she still “loves” her ex but finds it “very hard” to think about what he put her through. “I wish I still had my husband to go home to,” she says. “But I don’t believe there is any hope.” Meanwhile, Jeremy’s relationship with Chloe has been heating up since their tryst over July 4th weekend, and the “Hot Felon” officially filed for divorce from Melissa at the beginning of October.

The 38-year-old holds back from fully breaking down in tears during her interview, but is clearly emotional, although she does not slam her ex for stepping out on her. In fact, she even praises him for his involvement with the kids amidst the drama. “He still sees the kids,” she explains. “They’re still very involved with each other. That’s still positive for the children.”

This was the first time Melissa has gone in depth about what happened between her and Jeremy. However, back in September, she told Inside Edition she was “shocked” and “betrayed” by her husband’s cheating.

