Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Queen’s Support Despite Claims She Isn’t ‘Marriage Material’

At this point, it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting hitched no matter what. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why the Queen herself is backing the couple.

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, are that much closer to taking that long walk down the aisle. The Suits actress has reportedly finally been formally introduced to Harry’s grandma, Queen Elizabeth II, and that means wedding bells could be ringing very soon. In fact, despite reports that Meghan isn’t “marriage material,” a palace insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the couple has her majesty’s full support. Click here to see a timeline of Meghan and Harry’s relationship.

“There’s no drama within the immediate royal family when it comes to Meghan being an actress, but there are people on the outside who definitely disapprove,” the source told us. “There’s still a lot of snobbery in royal circles, and to some, the fact that Meghan is American and a working actress, makes her totally inappropriate marriage material. However, the Queen, and Prince Charles, are actually much more modern thinking than many give them credit for. They’ve had to change with the times in order to survive.” Now, that is pretty cool of two people who have spent their whole lives living in the lap of luxury and privilege.

Meghan and Harry reportedly met with the Queen in an intimate tea party on Oct. 12. And it looks like that meeting must have gone very well. “Both the Queen and Prince Charles consider Harry’s happiness to be paramount, and they think Meghan is a great match for Harry, and that she will be a really good addition to the family,” the insider continued. We totally agree and are very glad to hear that an official engagement announcement is reportedly coming very soon. An engagement “is not a question of if but when,” a source recently told Daily Mail. We can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meghan and Harry will be married soon? Let us know below!