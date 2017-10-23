‘DWTS’: Maks Insists He & Vanessa Are A ‘Great Couple’ 3 Weeks After Ballroom Drama

Three weeks after Maksim Chmerkovskiy skipped ‘DWTS’ amidst rumors of a feud with Vanessa Lachey, he confirms things ‘were never bad’ between himself and his partner. Here’s his side of the story.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, is addressing the drama between himself and Dancing With The Stars partner Vanessa Lachey, 36, but not in the way you think. Rather than detailing a vicious feud between the two, he’s claiming that there was never any drama to begin with! Before heading into the Maxim Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, the reality star and his wife Peta Murgatroyd, 31, spoke with reporters, where Maks was asked about his beef with Vanessa. “What drama? [Things] were never bad. They were great things. It’s been a great season,” Maks said. “We’re a great couple. We’re doing our best. She’s giving me all the time that she should and I can’t wait for this Monday to show what we’ve been working on.” Whatever issues these two had in the past, it’s clear that they’ve moved on.

The Ukrainian choreographer’s remarks come just three weeks after he skipped the Oct. 2 episode of DWTS due to a “personal issue.” After the taping, an insider on the show revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com that Maks was actually butting heads with his partner. “Maks is having a terrible time with Vanessa. They are oil and water, and he feels that she is not taking it as seriously as she should,” the source revealed. After the episode, Maks eventually apologized for his absence on Twitter. “As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues,” he wrote. “I take full responsibility for my absence and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!”

After Maks’ short break from the competition show, Vanessa took it upon herself to make things work between the two. “After a very physical first few weeks working with Maks, Vanessa has laid down the law and insisted Maks back off a bit and not be so rough during practice,” a source HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Vanessa could not stand how rigorous Maks was with her during practice and so things have changed. They are on the same page now and have a new understanding of each other.” Clearly her insistence worked if Maks is now saying everything’s all good! Now they can focus on competing against their spouses, Peta and Nick Lachey, 43, who are also paired together.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Maks and Vanessa make a good couple on DWTS? Let us know below!