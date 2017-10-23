TX Girl, 3, May Be Dead: Body Found Near Home Where Dad Left Her Outside As ‘Punishment’

SO sad! Sherin Mathews disappeared after she was left alone outside at 3 am for not finishing her milk. Since then, a body’s been found less than a mile from where her dad left her. Get the chilling details here.

It’s looking like the three-year-old girl, Sherin Mathews, whose father left her alone outside over some milk, could be dead. Texas authorities say they found a child’s body on Oct. 22 in the area where the toddler had been reported missing, according to USA Today. And while the child’s body has yet to be identified as Sherin, it was located less than one mile from where she was reportedly last seen, and authorities said they have no reason to believe it’s NOT the lost child. Sherin was outside late at night in the first place because her father, Wesley Mathews, 37, ordered her to stand by a tree as punishment for not drinking her milk. This appalling punishment took place at 3 am on Oct. 7, according to Wesley himself, but he didn’t report his daughter as missing until five hours later.

Even worse, Wesley told the responding officer that he “knew coyotes had been seen in the alley” where he left his daughter. The father claims he went to check on Sherin — who has developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills — after just 15 minutes, but she was already gone. Instead of panicking though, Wesley told police he went to do laundry. He revealed he was waiting for it to get lighter outside or for the girl to return home on her own. Meanwhile, Sherin’s mother, Sini, was reportedly asleep the entire time.

Authorities called Wesley’s delay in contacting the police “concerning.” “That does not seem like a normal response that one would do if you have a missing child,” Richardson Police Sgt. Kevin Perlich said. Wesley has since been charged with child endangerment. As of right now, it’s not clear how the child whose body was found died. However, investigators said there were no signs that suggested a coyote dragged the little girl away.

The community has come out in droves to support each other as news spreads that a child's body was found close to #SherinMathews home #wfaa pic.twitter.com/sehcdeGYDa — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) October 22, 2017

Wesley has already been released from jail on a $250,000 bond and Sini faces no charges. The couple also shared a four-year-old daughter who was removed from the home and placed in foster care, according to Marissa Gonzales, a spokeswoman with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. “The family has had contact with CPS previously, however, details are confidential,” Marissa revealed.

Our hearts go out to Sherin and her loved ones. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences below.